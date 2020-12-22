Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wintershall Noordzee Deploys Wärtsilä Software to Boost Offshore Safety

December 22, 2020

Credit: Wärtsilä
Credit: Wärtsilä

Dutch offshore oil and gas operator Wintershall Nordzee has recently seen Wärtsilä's Navi-Harbour WebVTS 5.0 software application for its platform in the Dutch North Sea.

The software features an early warning system to avoid allisions between the offshore platforms and vessels in their vicinity. 

It works by providing remote access to Automatic Identification System (AIS) or Vessel traffic Service (VTS) data sources to maintain constant and full situational awareness, using a standard internet browser. 

"The WebVTS decision support tools effectively mitigate potential marine hazards and risks. The application also supports navigational maps, traffic management tools, ship history, and works in various languages," Wärtsilä says.

Manué Gerrits, Central Control Room Supervisor with Wintershall Noordzee said: "Wintershall Noordzee’s North Sea offshore facilities operate in challenging sea and weather conditions. A high number of ships, such as ferries, fishing vessels, offshore suppliers, and guard vessels, are operating in the southern part of the North Sea and transiting to the major North European ports. 

"We, therefore, require the highest levels of safety for both the installations and the crews manning them. For this reason, we selected Wärtsilä’s Navi-Harbour WebVTS 5.0 software solution, the very latest available solution of its type, to enable analysis of alerts based on AIS information. This provides us with a sophisticated and reliable means of maintaining situational awareness," says

“The system makes it possible for vessels in the vicinity of the platforms to be visible, not only locally but also in Wintershall Noordzee’s Central Control Room (CCR) located in Den Helder. In addition, the historical record generated by the system can be used later for playback and analysis, helping to drive continuous improvement of future operational efficiency,” says Charles Wyng, North Europe Sales, Wärtsilä Voyage.


Technology Safety Energy Offshore Energy Activity Software

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Drilling rigs in Norway

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in...
The Shell Appomattox deep-water platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit:Allison Smith/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Shell to Write Down O&G Asset Value by Up To $4.5B

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Wintershall Noordzee Deploys Wärtsilä Software to Boost Offshore Safety

Wintershall Noordzee Deploys Wärtsilä Software to Boost Offshore Safety

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Oil Discovery Offshore Norway

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Oil Discovery Offshore Norway

Eni, PTTEP Grab Hold of Giant Offshore Block in UAE

Eni, PTTEP Grab Hold of Giant Offshore Block in UAE

Atlantis Delivers Tidal Power Equipment to Japan

Atlantis Delivers Tidal Power Equipment to Japan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine