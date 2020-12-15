Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Husky, Cenovus Shareholders Approve $4.78 Billion Merger Deal

December 15, 2020

(Photo: Husky Energy)
(Photo: Husky Energy)

Cenovus Energy Inc's C$6.07 billion ($4.78 billion)deal to buy Husky Energy Inc was approved by the shareholders of the two companies on Tuesday, creating Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer in a rapidly consolidating industry.

Cenovus said 93% of shareholder votes were cast in favor of the merger at a special meeting, while Husky announced earlier in the day that the merger was approved with over 99.9% of votes cast in favor at its meeting.

Some Cenovus investors were apprehensive about the deal as they believed that the addition of Husky's refineries would hinder the company from taking advantage of rising oil prices.

The shareholder approval comes as a recent recovery in oil prices has helped energy shares, boosting the value of the all-stock transaction by about 60% from its initial C$3.8 billion valuation in October, when the deal was first announced.

Husky shareholders will get 0.7845 of a Cenovus share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, after which Cenovus shareholders would own 61% of the combined entity and Husky shareholders the rest.

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing-controlled Hutchison Whampoa, Husky's biggest shareholder, would hold a 15.7% stake in the new company.


($1 = 1.2747 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Anil D'Silva)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Production Asia North America

Related Offshore News

Fortuna - Credit: Juergen Baack/MarineTraffic.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite...
(Photo: Dominion Energy)

US Defense Bill Affirms Jones Act Applies to Offshore Wind


Trending Offshore News

Fortuna - Credit: Juergen Baack/MarineTraffic.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite...
Offshore
Image Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Without Sharp Rise in Exploration, World Will Face...
Energy

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Current News

Denmark, Netherlands Working on Offshore Energy Hub

Denmark, Netherlands Working on Offshore Energy Hub

Equinor Names Ulrica Fearn as new CFO

Equinor Names Ulrica Fearn as new CFO

Husky, Cenovus Shareholders Approve $4.78 Billion Merger Deal

Husky, Cenovus Shareholders Approve $4.78 Billion Merger Deal

TechnipFMC Orders Oceaneering Connectors for Gulf of Mexico Projects

TechnipFMC Orders Oceaneering Connectors for Gulf of Mexico Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine