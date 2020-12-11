Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
China: CNOOC Starts Infill Drilling at Weizhou 6-12

December 11, 2020

Chinese oil giant CNOOC has kicked off infill drilling operations at its Weizhou 6-12 Fields of Block 22/12, Beibu Gulf, offshore China.

The news was shared Friday by CNOOC's partner Horizon Oil, which said that the two well infill drilling program was targeting undeveloped reserves in the WZ6-12 area, including the WZ6-12-A11 well into the producing WZ6-12 North field, and the WZ6-12 A3S2 well into last year’s WZ6-12 M1 discovery.

CNOOC is the with a 51.00% stake, Horizon Oil owns 26.95%, Roc Oil 19.60%, and Majuko Corp 2.45%.

Both wells are being drilled from the existing WZ6-12 platform with one well side-tracked from an existing wellbore, and the other drilled from a recently completed rig slot extension.

The two wells will tie into existing facilities and are expected to deliver a combined total rate of ~1,900 bopd gross to the existing WZ6-12 production facility.

