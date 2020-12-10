Total Taps Norco for UPS, Battery Support on Offshore Angola FPSOs

French oil major Total has awarded a maintenance contract to energy storage equipment manufacturer and service provider Norco Group for its offshore assets in Angola.

Norco Group will support Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems and standby battery equipment on Total's Angola’s assets in offshore Block 17. This includes the Dalia, Girassol, Pazflor, and CLOV FPSO facilities.

Running for three years with an optional two-year extension, the contact will see Norco provide preventative maintenance as well as emergency fault response. This latest award comes on the back of similar agreements with major operators in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, and will run alongside an existing contract with Total E&P UK Ltd, Norco said.

No details on the financial value of the contract were disclosed.

Finbar Kelly, Commercial & Contracts Manager at Norco, said: "We’re delighted to be able to put pen to paper on this after some serious work behind the scenes. It’s our biggest strategic step thus far into offshore West Africa, and now we’re all focussed on delivering what we’ve agreed with Total.”

