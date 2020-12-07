Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean in Talks to Take Full Ownership of Israeli Subsidiary

December 7, 2020

The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean
The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean

Mediterranean Sea-focused oil and gas company Energean is looking to take full ownership of its 70 percent-owned subsidiary Energean Israel.

The company said Monday it had entered into an exclusivity arrangement with an affiliate of Kerogen Capital regarding a potential acquisition of Kerogen's 30% shareholding in Energean Israel.

"On 7 December 2020, Energean and Kerogen entered into an agreement granting a 30-day period of exclusivity for the purposes of negotiating the potential transaction," Energean said, adding that there can be no certainty that a transaction will proceed.

Energean Israel holds a 100% working interest in the Karish and Tanin leases, offshore Israel. A recent independent Competent Persons Report by DeGolyer and MacNaughton ("D&M") certified gross 2P reserves of 98.2 Bcm (3.5 Tcf) of gas and 99.6 million barrels ("MMbbls") of liquids across the Karish, Karish North, and Tanin fields representing approximately 729 million barrels of oil equivalent. 

Energean said its flagship Karish gas development project is expected onstream in 4Q 2021.

Apart from the Karish and Tanin leases, Energean Israel owns a 100% working interest in four exploration blocks (Blocks 12, 21, 23, 31) offshore Israel that offer low-risk, near-infrastructure drilling opportunities to be targeted by its next drilling program, which is, according to Energean expected to begin in early 2022. 

These prospects are located near the location where the Energean Power FPSO will be moored, representing potential low-cost tie-back options for future developments.

The D&M CPR estimated gross best estimate risked prospective resources across the Karish and Tanin leases and Block 12 of 62.0 Bcm of gas plus 33.4 MMbbls of liquids.

Also, Energean Israel has an 80% working interest in a further four blocks in Zone D, offshore Israel.

Middle East Industry News Activity Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

Italy's Eni to Buy Stake in World's Largest Offshore Wind...
Illlustration - A semi-submersible type floating offshore wind turbine foundation called the WindFloat. Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Keppel Hits Awilco with Another Arbitration Notice, Rig...
Drilling
Akademik Cherskiy - Image by Sergei Skriabin - MarineTraffic.com

Russian Pipe-laying Vessel Stops near Nord Stream 2...
Offshore

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges

Current News

Eni Eyes Greenfield Development, M&A to Accelerate Renewables Push

Eni Eyes Greenfield Development, M&A to Accelerate Renewables Push

UK: Ofgem Greenlights $53.4B Energy Network Investment Plan

UK: Ofgem Greenlights $53.4B Energy Network Investment Plan

Norway: Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Norway: Equinor Drills Dry Well in North Sea

Woodside's CEO Coleman to Retire in 2021

Woodside's CEO Coleman to Retire in 2021

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine