Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Crude Oil Production Rose to 10.86 Million bpd in September

December 1, 2020

Credit: donvictori0/AdobeStock
Credit: donvictori0/AdobeStock

U.S. crude oil production rose 286,000 barrels per day in September to 10.86 million bpd, as production increased in North Dakota and in offshore waters in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Oil production rose 61,000 bpd in North Dakota and 315,000 bpd in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, offsetting cuts in Texas, where output fell 60,000 bpd.

Production rebounded slightly at a time when many analysts had expected it to fall. Still, output remained below the post-pandemic high of 10.97 million bpd, reported in July.

Low demand has weighed on the market during the coronavirus pandemic, even as production has risen from lows seen in the spring.

U.S. gasoline demand was down 6.8%, or 624,000 bpd, from a year earlier at 8.545 million bpd. Demand for diesel and other distillate fuel fell 2.5%, or 97,000 bpd, from a year earlier at 3.818 million bpd.

Monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states, meanwhile, slipped 0.9% to 99.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September.

That was the first monthly decline in Lower 48 output since May. Current gas output remains well below December 2019's record 107.1-bcfd average due to steep, coronavirus-related declines earlier in the year.

In top gas producing states, output fell 1.9% in Texas to 27.7 bcfd and 4.5% in Pennsylvania 19.4 bcfd in September. 

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Cho)

Energy Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ørsted

Offshore Wind Firm Ørsted Can Keep Its Name, Court Rules
Liza Destiny FPSO producing oil for Exxon in Guyana / Image source: Hess Corporation

Exxon Takes $20B Writedown. Puts Focus on Brazil, Guyana,...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil

Premier Oil, Rockhopper, Navitas Take More Time for Sea...
Energy
Transocean Enabler/ Image by Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.Com

Equinor Cleared to Drill Exploration Well in Johan...
Energy

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Minesto Delivers First Tidal Energy to Faroese Grid

Minesto Delivers First Tidal Energy to Faroese Grid

Environmental Activists Take Shell to Court. Seek End to Emissions

Environmental Activists Take Shell to Court. Seek End to Emissions

Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine