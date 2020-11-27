Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Final Turbine Installed at Borssele III/IV Offshore Wind Farm

November 27, 2020

Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Final offshore wind turbine has been installed at the Blauwwind consortium's Borssele III/IV offshore wind farm project site in the Dutch North Sea, MHI Vestas, the turbine manufacturer said Friday.

The last of 77 MHI Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines, installed by Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus, was secured on-site on Thursday, November 26. The final set of turbines will now undergo commissioning and testing in preparation for full power generation. 

The Borssele III/IV project is rated at 731.5 MW, and once completed, will supply enough electricity to power up to 2.3% of total Dutch electricity demand.

The Borssele III/IV project, which is situated 22 km off the coast of Zeeland, Netherlands, is being developed by the Blauwwind consortium, consisting of Partners Group, Shell, Eneco, Diamond Generating Europe and Van Oord.

“While installing turbines at Borssele III/IV, we have overcome a number of challenges arising from COVID,” said Laurens van Pijkeren, MHI Vestas Project Director. “Not only have we needed to adjust our way of working on the installation vessel, but even the transport of technicians to the project has been an international challenge. Therefore, we are very pleased and proud to safely install all 77 V164 turbines on time and to now prepare for the full commissioning of this significant project for the Netherlands.”

Apart from challenges related to the global COVID pandemic, MHI Vestas said that the project construction at Borssele III/IV had also been impacted by adverse weather that has been significantly higher than what could have been statistically expected.

"Good project execution starts with great preparation and planning; the start date of turbine installation was picked in 2017 and happened precisely on that day in May this year. Overcoming many additional challenges in this extraordinary year required even more collaboration between all key parties, and led to a successful completion of the installation phase,” says Roeland Borsboom, Project Director and CEO for Blauwwind. 

“A big thank you is well deserved, and when the commissioning is completed we will formally launch Full Operations. Blauwwind looks forward to the continued partnership with MHI Vestas in the operational life of the project.”

Following full commissioning, MHI Vestas holds a 15-year service agreement to operate and maintain the Borssele III/IV project.
 

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

© Mark Rubens / Adobe Stock

Report: ExxonMobil, Total in Talks Over Mozambique Gas...
Image Credit: ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA / AGÊNCIA PETROBRAS

Petrobras Cuts 5-year Spending Plan by 27%

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Mozambique Unaware of Total, Exxon Offshore Resource Sharing Talks

Mozambique Unaware of Total, Exxon Offshore Resource Sharing Talks

European Commission Approves Vestas, Mitsubishi Offshore Wind Deal

European Commission Approves Vestas, Mitsubishi Offshore Wind Deal

Strike Could Hit Norway's Gas Exports, Close Offshore Fields

Strike Could Hit Norway's Gas Exports, Close Offshore Fields

Piriou Designs New Cable Layer

Piriou Designs New Cable Layer

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine