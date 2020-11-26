CGG, Magseis Fairfield Complete 'Largest Ever' North Sea OBN Survey

Marine seismic data companies CGG and Magseis Fairfield have completed the 2020 acquisition of what they say is the largest OBN (Ocean Bottom Node) survey ever acquired in the North Sea.

The OBN Cornerstone 2020 multi-client survey in the UK Central North Sea began in March 2020.

Approximately 1,650 km² of long-offset, full-azimuth data have been acquired, with first images being made available in early 2021 and final PSDM data planned for release in Q4 2021, CGG said.

The companies said that further extensions of the OBN Cornerstone survey are being considered for 2021, as well.

Covering two highly prospective areas of the UK Continental Shelf, the survey is, according to CGG and Magseis, specifically designed to address the challenges associated with deeper, higher-risk Jurassic and Triassic plays, typically under high-pressure, high-temperature conditions, and the presence of complex structural processes associated with Permian salt movement.

"The combination of full-azimuth imaging, additional fold and near-offset data will result in significant improvement of deep illumination and noise removal while helping to illuminate and image the steep flanks and complex architecture created by salt diapirism," the seismic data duo said. Cornerstone Map Credit: Magseis Fairfield (File Image)

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO, Magseis Fairfield, said: “As our clients have shifted their focus from wider exploration to enhancing production from existing fields and unlocking further potential near existing infrastructure, we see great potential for collaborative OBN multi-client surveys.

In mature areas where generations of streamer data and reprocessing have yet to fully overcome complex challenges, full-azimuth and/or converted wave data along with advanced processing algorithms play a key role in maximizing value from existing infrastructure.

The OBN Cornerstone survey will bring new insight to complex geology and deep targets. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CGG and the industry to explore potential for extensions in the coming seasons.”