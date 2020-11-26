Brazil: Petrobras Taps Shearwater Geo for Deepwater OBN Survey

Seismic contractor Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a large Ocean Bottom Node 4D Baseline survey in Brazil with the Brazilian national oil company Petrobras.

The deepwater OBN survey will be carried out at the Jubarte Field in the Campos Basin. The 810 sq. km survey will start in the first half of 2021 and be conducted over a 3-month period.

The survey will utilize the SW Diamond vessel operating Shearwater’s 3x3 source, equipped with three sub-arrays on each of the three sources, compared to the conventional two, which, according to Shearwater, allows "increased efficiency without source compromise."

"While conventional sources vary their energy in one direction versus another, this project’s omnidirectional source is designed to give out energy uniformly in all directions which will be key to 4D repeatability for this rich azimuth deepwater OBN acquisition," the company said.

Shearwater did not provide the financial details of the contract.