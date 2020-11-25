Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Wins FEED Work for Ichthys LNG Project

November 25, 2020

(Photo: Saipem)
(Photo: Saipem)

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem confirms it has secured a contract award to conduct booster compression module (BCM) front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG energy development offshore Australia.

It is planned to install the BCM onto the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility.

Saipem said its scope of work comprises the BCM front end engineering and includes the option to provide a lump sum price to execute the full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope from detailed design through to fabrication and load out.

INPEX is operator of the Ichthys LNG project with 66.245% interest. Other partners include Total (26%), Japanese gas buyers (5.13%) and CPC (2.625%).

LNG Engineering Activity Natural Gas Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Credit: Alexandre/AdobeStock

Rystad: E&P Spending in 2021 Could Reach $380B. Return to...
Illustration: NickEyes/AdobeStock

"No Rush to Decommission," OGUK Says, as Virus, Low Oil...

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine