Saipem Wins FEED Work for Ichthys LNG Project

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem confirms it has secured a contract award to conduct booster compression module (BCM) front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG energy development offshore Australia.

It is planned to install the BCM onto the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility.

Saipem said its scope of work comprises the BCM front end engineering and includes the option to provide a lump sum price to execute the full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope from detailed design through to fabrication and load out.

INPEX is operator of the Ichthys LNG project with 66.245% interest. Other partners include Total (26%), Japanese gas buyers (5.13%) and CPC (2.625%).