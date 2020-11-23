RCG Appoints Floating Wind Expert

Advisory company Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) has appointed floating offshore wind specialist Dan Kyle Spearman to lead its global floating offshore wind practice.

"As floating offshore wind will be a key renewable energy technology in the energy transition to net zero carbon emissions, RCG has ramped up its advisory and service offerings as a result," RCG explained.

Spearman will be based in London. RCG said he was "a recognized expert in floating offshore wind and has a proven track record of delivering complex projects with multiple stakeholders across a range of topics in both fixed and floating offshore wind."

Before joining RCG, Spearman was Head of Offshore Wind Programmes at the Carbon Trust where he managed the Floating Wind Joint Industry Programme and the operations and maintenance working group as part of the Offshore Wind Accelerator research program.

As part of the proceedings, Spearman worked with fifteen of the leading international developers and Scottish Government to make both fixed and floating offshore wind into mainstream energy sources.

Spearman also worked with developers to address the technical challenges for deployment of future large-scale floating farms, giving insight into the challenges and opportunities of floating wind and engaging with the floating wind supply chain to implement the results.

He has also managed multiple projects relating to marine logistics which reduced costs, improved offshore health and safety and reduced vessel emissions. He has supported innovators with demonstrating and commercializing their technologies.

Sebastian Chivers, CEO, RCG, commented: "We are thrilled that Dan Kyle Spearman will lead our floating offshore wind practice. Floating offshore wind is poised to become one of the key technologies to decarbonize the energy sector and achieve net-zero emissions. His technological experience and proven track record for both fixed and floating offshore wind will greatly benefit our clients.” – Sebastian Chivers, CEO, RCG

Dan Kyle Spearman added: "I am excited to be joining RCG, one of the leading offshore wind advisory firms, and head up their work in floating wind. Floating wind is a technology with huge potential and is about to boom – RCG is well-positioned to support clients realize commercial opportunities in the market.”

Floating wind is an emerging but growing renewable energy sector. According to a report released in July by CarbonTrust, Spearman's former employer, there was only about 73 MW of floating wind power installed at the time of publication. However, the Carbon Trust projects up to 10.7GW of floating wind by 2030 and 70GW by 2040.

Per CarbonTrust, 70GW is estimated to have a project value of £195bn, demonstrating the opportunity for the supply chain globally to support and invest in floating wind.