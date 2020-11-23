OKEA Names New VP Investor Relations

Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has appointed Trond Omdal as new VP Investor Relations.

"Mr Omdal has extensive experience from equity research and petroleum market analysis, management consulting and investment banking. He most recently worked as portfolio manager for a specialised global energy mandate for Pensum Asset Management," OKEA said.

Omdal has also been involved in the petroleum industry having held various commercial and planning roles for ConocoPhillips and Equinor.

"We are very pleased to get Trond Omdal to join the OKEA team", says CEO Erik Haugane. "We believe Mr Omdal's wide-ranged experience from the petroleum industry and from various capacities in financial markets will strengthen the Company's Investor Relations capacity further".

Omdal will start his role on January 1, 2021 and will be reporting to CFO, Birte Norheim.

Current VP Investor Relations, Ståle Myhre, will transfer into a new position managing internal business improvement and strategic contractor relations, reporting to SVP Business Performance, Dag Eggan.