Equinor Taps Aker Solutions for Offshore Maintenance Work in Brazil

Norwegian energy industry services provider Aker Solutions has won a framework agreement with Equinor to provide maintenance and modifications services at the Peregrino field, offshore Brazil.

The contract has a fixed period of four years and includes an option for a two-year extension. The value of the frame agreement depends on the amount of work requested by Equinor.

"The new contract means an expansion of the more than 40 years of cooperation in the North Sea," Aker Solutions said.

"Brazil is a vital market where Aker Solutions sees opportunities for several types of deliveries. The company’s strategy is to use its subsea manufacturing facilities in the country as a hub to serve both local projects and international developments," Aker Solutions said.

"We are excited to build on our strong relationship with Equinor," said Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, executive vice president, electrification, maintenance and modifications at Aker Solutions. "Together we will ensure safe and successful operations in Brazil, work to extend the lifetime of Equinor´s assets and find low-carbon solutions where possible."