McDermott Wins Pre-FEED Work at Tata Steel North Sea CCS project

November 20, 2020

Credit: Tata Steel
Engineering and construction firm McDermott has been awarded a Pre Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from steelmaker Tata Steel for the EVEREST carbon capture and storage project in the Netherlands.

EVEREST stands for Enhancing Value by Emissions Reuse and Emission Storage. 

Tata Steel has launched the preparatory plans for a project to capture CO2 from its blast furnaces in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, and transport it for storage in empty gas fields under the North Sea, with the aim of making its steel production carbon neutral.

The project is planned for implementation at the Tata Steel facilities in IJmuiden, which is located 19 miles (30 kilometers) West of Amsterdam.

"The combination of our innovative carbon capture and storage solutions with our unparalleled engineering capabilities demonstrate McDermott's strategic role in reducing emissions and advancing the energy transition," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa, McDermott. 

"Together, we will progress Tata Steel's strategic roadmap toward carbon-neutral steel production by 2050."

"This intended construction is a very important step for our future," said Annemarie Manger, Tata Steel Europe Director of Sustainability, Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. "We feel a strong responsibility to build a sustainable and connected society for the generations of tomorrow. If we realize this, we will be one of the first steel companies to capture CO2 with its storage. 

"We see this as the essential transition solution with which we contribute significantly to the required emission reduction by 2030. The potential of this is enormous. This technology is already being used in other countries and industries, but not yet in this form and size."

The engineering and design will be executed from McDermott's office in The Hague, the Netherlands.

