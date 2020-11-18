SUBSEA TECH: Compact Hydrographic System for Shallow-Water ‘Gap-Filler’ Surveys

Subsea Europe Services GmbH has introduced a new compact version of its unique integrated Hydrographic Survey System (iHSS).
Dubbed iHSS-Compact, it is designed to meet demand for shallow-water ‘gap-filler’ marine surveys and simplifies the acquisition of commercial grade marine data for users of any experience.
iHSS-Compact is designed to provide a low-cost, turnkey marine survey package for deployment on almost any vessel. The system is delivered in a single, ‘person-portable’ Pelican case for fast deployment and streamlined set up.
iHSS-Compact can be pre-configured and available anywhere in Europe virtually ‘next-day’, with installation and calibration in less than two hours. Practically plug and play, iHSS-Compact includes everything needed to acquire high quality marine data to new IHO S-44 Exclusive Order standards, including an R2 Sonic 2020 wideband multibeam echosounder, I2NS Inertial Navigation System, versatile mounting solution, survey and post-processing notebook, software and cabling.
The iHSS-Compact is also available as a dual head system allowing for more than 200 degrees of swath coverage.