TECH: KENC Engineering Lifting Tool for Offshore Wind

November 18, 2020

Image: KENC Engineering
Image: KENC Engineering

Van Oord awarded Breman Machinery and KENC Engineering with the assignment to design and build a casing lifting adapter (CLA). The lifting tool supports the installation of 190 pin piles at Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm.

The CLA can handle 275 tonnes and is designed to connect with the temporary casing used during drilling operations. It is equipped with redundant safety pin connections and can be operated remotely. The lifting tool includes a sub-sea IP camera to provide real-time images during fitting operations. In early February 2021 the CLA will be delivered to Van Oord.

Offshore Heavy Lift

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

Oil Firms Boost Nigeria Security as Protests, Job Cuts Stoke Tension

Last U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Under Trump to Test Industry Demand

Ørsted Pens Offshore Wind Workforce Deal with NABTU

SUBSEA TECH: Compact Hydrographic System for Shallow-Water ‘Gap-Filler’ Surveys

