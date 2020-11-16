Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Launches Call to Action to Speed Up Energy Transition

November 16, 2020

Credit: Aker Solutions
Norwegian offshore energy services firm Aker Solutions, which last week merged with Kvaerner, on Monday launched a campaign aimed at speeding up "the transition to sustainable energy production."

The company, which has 15,000 employees around the world, has launched a call to action urging "industry, authorities, and society to work together to achieve common goals."

Aker Solutions CEO, Kjetel Digre said: "As an industry, we are facing a dual challenge: how to transition to a low carbon future, whilst simultaneously fulfilling the world’s need for affordable energy and profitable jobs. This is a challenge no company or individual is capable of solving alone. It will require bold moves, different ways of working, and new partnerships.  We see many such examples already, and now is the time to accelerate this transition."

The call to speed up the transition to sustainable energy production does not entail moving fully away from fossil fuels, as one would think.

Namely, Aker Solutions said that petroleum developments will in the coming years "continue to be a fundamental part of the company’s business," however the company sees an uptick in oil and gas projects being developed with lower emissions from operations in mind.

"Many customers in the oil companies are now planning new installations or upgrades of existing installations to enable operations with a reduced environmental footprint. Deliveries to such projects have started to count for an increasing share of Aker Solutions’ activity. The company’s aim is that one third of the revenues already in 2025 should come from low-carbon projects or from renewable energy business," Aker Solutions said.

"From its role as one of the world's largest suppliers to oil and gas companies, Aker Solutions now positions itself as a driver for more sustainable energy production," the company siad.

"We believe the oil and gas industry has a critical part to play in developing low-carbon energy solutions. We have the expertise, knowledge and the technology to enable net-zero emissions targets," said Digre.

"Aker Solutions will actively engage in this transition. Our almost 200 years long company history proves that change is in our DNA. We see many important opportunities for value creation through the entire supply chain," said Digre.
 

