Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SBM Offshore Raises Profit Guidance, Starts Work on Floating Wind Project

November 12, 2020

File image: SBM Offshore
File image: SBM Offshore

Oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore raised its full-year core profit guidance on Thursday on the back of a 23% increase in nine-month revenue and said it had started work on a pilot floating offshore wind project in France.

The Dutch company, which supplies floating oil and gas production vessels, now expects 2020 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around $950 million, up from more than $900 million previously. It kept its forecast for revenue of around $2.3 billion.

SBM, which aims to increase the proportion of its revenue made from renewables and gas by 2030, also said it had started work on the engineering, procurement, and construction of its first floating offshore wind project in France.

The learnings from this pilot project will enable the company to scale up for future projects, Chief Executive Officer Bruno Chabas said.

SBM reported revenues of $1.81 billion for the nine months to the end of September, helped by a higher contribution from its lease and operate division, which runs and leases the vessels later sold to customers after an initial lease period and relies on multi-year contracts.

The division benefited from a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Liza Destiny, joining the fleet at the end of 2019 as well as last year's acquisition of a minority partner's ownership in Brazilian FPSOs.

Nine-month revenue from lease and operate rose 37%, while its turnkey division, which builds and sells floating production and storage vessels to oil and gas producers, saw a 5% decline. 

(Reporting by Charles Regnier and Juliette Portala ; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)

Energy Offshore Wind Activity FPSO Floating Production Renewables

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Render - Image Credit: Woodside

'Bittersweet Exit' - FAR to Sell Stake in Senegal Offshore...
Springifeld workers on an offshore rig (File Photo: Springfield)

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Viking - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Shell Books Maersk Viking Drillship for Brunei Offshore...
Drilling
Springifeld workers on an offshore rig (File Photo: Springfield)

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil...
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Current News

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Included in Annual U.S. Defense Bill

Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Included in Annual U.S. Defense Bill

Nigeria Case Against JP Morgan over OPL 245 Offshore Oil Deal to Go to Trial

Nigeria Case Against JP Morgan over OPL 245 Offshore Oil Deal to Go to Trial

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil Fields

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil Fields

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine