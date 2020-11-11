SOCAR-KBR JV Nearly Done with ACE Platform Work

Houston-based engineering giant KBR has said that its joint venture with the Azeri oil firm SOCAR, which is working on the engineering design phase of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform, is now nearing completion of its workscope.

The $6 billion Azeri Central East development project in the Caspian Sea, operated by BP, is a development that includes a new 48-slot production, drilling, and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in approximately 460 feet of water depth.

New infield pipelines will transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

SOCAR-KBR JV has been responsible for FEED work for the new platform, and according to KBR, this is the first platform of the type to be designed through all phases, from concept to FEED and detailed design, fully utilizing KBR's Digital Twin technology.

"The benefits of the Digital Twin continue to be utilized as the ACE platform moves into fabrication and commissioning, which is being undertaken by the client in Azerbaijan," KBR said.

KBR said that digital twin technology creates a platform for SOCAR-KBR and clients and partners to access all project information from anywhere in the world through all phases of execution.

"This technology allows users to view procurement status and materials availability, thus enabling 3D, 4D and 5D planning through its reliance on data maturity, resulting in improved performance and reliability," KBR said.

In the operation phase, the operator can use the digital twin to execute tasks remotely, including site surveys, isolation design, and work sign off, moving traditional offshore activities onshore, KBR said.

The British oil major is the operator of the Azeri Central East. Partners are SOCAR, Chevron, Inpex, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TP, Itochu and OVL.

The first oil from the project sanctioned in 2019 is scheduled for 2023. The expected peak annual average is around 89 mboed. The project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime.