Shearwater to Shoot Seismic for Total in Senegal

Marine seismic data acquisition firm Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project with the French oil major Total in Senegal.

The exploration survey covers 5,000 sq. km in the UDO Block Exploration area, offshore Senegal. The data acquisition will be carried out by the SW Empress vessel (ex-Polar Empress) using an ultra-wide tow configuration together with fast track processing. The vessel is currently located off the coast of Mauritania.

Commenting on the contract award, Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili said: "We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Total in North West Africa, providing us with back-to-back work for one of our vessels."

The two-month survey is scheduled to start in Q4 2020, adding to another recent award by Total to Shearwater for work in North West Africa’s MSGBC Basin.