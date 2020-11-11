Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater to Shoot Seismic for Total in Senegal

November 11, 2020

Marine seismic data acquisition firm Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project with the French oil major Total in Senegal.

The exploration survey covers 5,000 sq. km in the UDO Block Exploration area, offshore Senegal. The data acquisition will be carried out by the SW Empress vessel (ex-Polar Empressusing an ultra-wide tow configuration together with fast track processing.  The vessel is currently located off the coast of Mauritania.

Commenting on the contract award, Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili said: "We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Total in North West Africa, providing us with back-to-back work for one of our vessels."

The two-month survey is scheduled to start in Q4 2020, adding to another recent award by Total to Shearwater for work in North West Africa’s MSGBC Basin.

Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity Africa Seismic Senegal

Related Offshore News

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Biden Expected to Roll Back Trump's Offshore Energy...
The AutoNaut Caravela wave propelled unmanned surface vessel with its SeaGlider payload. Photo: AutoNaut

Unmanned Marine Systems, Squared


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor

Equinor Hires Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger...
Drilling

Saipem Gets Go-Ahead for Payara Subsea Works
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Current News

Autonomous Offshore Power Trials Get Underway off Hawaii

Autonomous Offshore Power Trials Get Underway off Hawaii

SOCAR-KBR JV Nearly Done with ACE Platform Work

SOCAR-KBR JV Nearly Done with ACE Platform Work

Aker Solutions Pledges to Speed Up Work on Sustainable Energy Production as Kvaerner Merger Complete

Aker Solutions Pledges to Speed Up Work on Sustainable Energy Production as Kvaerner Merger Complete

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Gas Find at Warka Well Offshore Norway

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Gas Find at Warka Well Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine