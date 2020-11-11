UK: Sparrows in 5-Year Offshore Inspection Services Deal

Offshore engineering and maintenance solutions provider Sparrows Group has said it has won a five-year contract with a major UK Continental Shelf operator to provide inspection services across all its assets in the region.

The company, which didn't reveal the identity of the client said, it would, under the contract, be responsible for fixed lifting equipment and lifting accessories across the operator’s 11 assets in the region.

The work scope covers the inspection and examination of loose and fixed lifting and safety equipment, including runway beams, padeyes, personnel descent device stations, and accessories. The work will be delivered from the company’s base in Aberdeen.

Technical support will also be provided by Sparrows, involving the management and execution of safe lifting operations on-site, as well as advice on lifting plans, procedures and relevant legislation and guidance.

Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer of Sparrows said: “We have worked on this operator’s assets for a number of years, delivering crane management services on several UKCS platforms, so have a strong understanding of their working practices. This new contract will see us working across additional assets in the North Sea and we look forward to delivering our extensive technical expertise in inspection and maintenance across their entire portfolio.

Sparrows did not share the financial details of the agreement. The unnamed operator will have two one-year extension options, as well.