Fairfield Betula, a UK company focused on offshore decommissioning, has extended the charter for the use of Solstad Offshore's Far Symphony platform supply vessel.

Solstad Offshore said Friday that the contract for the PSV was firm until the end of December 2021 and will start in direct continuation of the current contract.

The Far Symphony platform supplier was built by Ulstein in 2003. It has a 950 m² deck space, and has been supporting Fairfield's operations in the UK since 2017.