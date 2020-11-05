Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola's $88B Green Spending Spree Eclipses European Big Oil's Plans

November 5, 2020

Illustration - Image by Peterjohn Chisholm / AdobeStock
Illustration - Image by Peterjohn Chisholm / AdobeStock

Spanish wind energy group Iberdrola's plans to spend around $88 billion on renewable power by 2025 eclipse Europe's top oil companies' combined planned investments in low-carbon over the same period.

Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Total, Norway's Equinor, Spain's Repsol, and Italy's Eni aim to grow their low-carbon businesses after setting out plans to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

The group’s combined spending on renewables such as offshore wind and solar power as well as retail businesses in some cases is set to grow nearly 10-fold over the next five years from $7.35 billion in 2020 to $69.2 billion by 2025, according to company announcements and Reuters estimates.

Iberdrola said on Thursday it plans to invest 75 billion euros ($88 billion) in its renewable energy production, grids, and retail business by 2025 to capitalize on growing global demand for clean power.

Goldman Sachs estimates that Europe’s Big Oil companies could spend close to half of their capital expenditure on low carbon activities compared with 10% to 15% in 2019.

Their installed power capacity is expected to grow 20 fold from 7 gigawatt (GW) currently to over 140 GW by 2030, the bank said in a note in September.

See Reuters' Green spending spree chart here: tmsnrt.rs/3p2kPvg

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Drilling rig at Leningradskoye field / Credit: Gazprom

Russia: Gazprom Reports 'Record-high' Gas Inflow on Kara...
Credit: Impact

Shell Farms Into South Africa Offshore Block Near Total's...


Trending Offshore News

VIDEO: Final Topside Module Installed on Eni's Coral Sul...
Offshore
Front Puffin FPSO at the Aje field in which ADM owns a share - Credit: ADM Energy

ADM Energy Names CFO
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Iberdrola's $88B Green Spending Spree Eclipses European Big Oil's Plans

Iberdrola's $88B Green Spending Spree Eclipses European Big Oil's Plans

Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Operator to Lose $50M Due to Storms

Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Operator to Lose $50M Due to Storms

Seiche Keeps Marine Mammals from Harms Way During Offshore WInd Farm Construction

Seiche Keeps Marine Mammals from Harms Way During Offshore WInd Farm Construction

Pertamina Awards More Work for JDC Jack-up Rig Hakuryu-14

Pertamina Awards More Work for JDC Jack-up Rig Hakuryu-14

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine