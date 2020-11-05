Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrogas Charters Maersk Drilling Jack-Up for North Sea Wells

November 5, 2020

Credit: Maersk Drilling

Oil and gas company Petrogas E&P Netherlands has hired Maersk Drilling's jack-up rig Maersk Resilient to drill three wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. 

The 110-day contract for the harsh-environment drilling unit is expected to start in November 2020 and has an estimated duration of 110 days. The firm contract value is approximately USD 9.4 million. The three wells will be drilled at the B13 and A12 offshore fields.

The parties have further agreed that Maersk Drilling will be given exclusive options to work on a selected number of Petrogas’ planned projects in the Dutch sector in 2021 and 2022.

Separately, the previously announced contract with Petrogas North Sea Ltd for the drilling of one well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea will be cancelled and Maersk Drilling will receive compensation via a termination fee. Maersk Drilling retains an exclusive option with Petrogas North Sea to drill the Birgitta well in 2021 at rates reflecting the expected 2021 market.

Maersk Resilient is a 350 ft., Gusto-engineered MSC CJ 50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2008. It is currently mobilising for the campaign for Petrogas in the Netherlands and, after that, Serica Energy UK Ltd.

Energy Drilling Activity Europe Rigs The Netherlands

