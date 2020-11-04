UK: Subsea Expo Delayed Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

Subsea Expo - a UK-based event focused on subsea engineering - has been postponed due to the current coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

Subsea UK, the organizer of the event said Wednesday that the three-day conference and exhibition, along with the annual Subsea Awards dinner, would now take place on 25-27 May 2021 and not from 23-25 February 2021, as previously expected.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said: “Unfortunately we have been forced to take the decision to postpone Subsea Expo. At the time of setting the February dates, we were confident that the worst of the global pandemic would be behind us. Given the current situation with COVID cases rising and restrictions being re-imposed rather than lifting, we seem to be going backwards and the ability to host a large-scale event in late February next year is becoming increasingly unlikely.

"Postponing the event is therefore the sensible thing to do. We appreciate this will be disappointing for our exhibitors and sponsors but by working closely with the venue, P&J Live, and the industry we’ve been able to move the event to May 2021 when we can deliver it safely and secure maximum attendance from the UK and overseas.”

While many industry events have been canceled, or transferred to the virtual domain, the Subsea Expo organizers said that upon seeking feedback from members and the wider industry, it found "that there was no appetite for a virtual event with exhibitors, with sponsors and delegates "very much in favor of a face-to-face event with the valuable networking this affords."

The theme of the event next year will still be Oceans of Opportunity – harnessing the Blue Economy, and will explore how the UK’s underwater engineering industry can capitalize on the global blue economy, estimated to be worth $3 trillion by 2030.

Gordon added: "By pushing Subsea Expo back by several months, we will make sure that our exhibitors and delegates enjoy a safe and valuable event that will allow them to make meaningful connections and learn about the opportunities in the race towards net-zero, the green recovery, including hydrogen and CCUS, as well as the oceans of opportunity in the blue economy.”