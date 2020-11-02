Mooring Specialist Intermoor Names Ex-Valaris VP as Managing Director

Offshore services group Acteon has informed that Chris Johnston will be joining its moorings and anchors business InterMoor as group managing director.

Johnston, which will be based in Houston, USA, brings with him more than 35 years of domestic and international industry experience from every major oil and gas basin.

In his most recent role as a vice president at Valaris plc, he was responsible for overseeing and leading the North and South Americas team managing a fleet of 29 offshore drilling rigs.

“I am delighted to be joining InterMoor,” said Chris, “and look forward to putting my experience to work and building on the excellent work already undertaken to establish a fully integrated and international moorings and anchors business for Acteon, particularly in the upcoming area of renewables.”



