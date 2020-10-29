Balmoral Develops Offshore Wind Cable Protection System FibreFlexx

Balmoral, a UK-based engineering company specializing in offshore buoyancy, insulation and protection solutions for the offshore energy industry, has developed Balmoral FibreFlexx - a cable protection solution for offshore wind.

According to Balmoral, its fiber-reinforced cable protection system mechanically locks to the end connectors removing the need to rely on unpredictable PU bonding.

Balmoral says FibreFlex’s long-term creep performance is a substantial improvement on traditional cable protection while bending and axial stiffness is optimized without having to qualify alternative PU materials.



