Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Balmoral Develops Offshore Wind Cable Protection System FibreFlexx

October 29, 2020

Credit: Balmoral
Credit: Balmoral

Balmoral, a UK-based engineering company specializing in offshore buoyancy, insulation and protection solutions for the offshore energy industry, has developed Balmoral FibreFlexx - a cable protection solution for offshore wind.

According to Balmoral, its fiber-reinforced cable protection system mechanically locks to the end connectors removing the need to rely on unpredictable PU bonding.

Balmoral says FibreFlex’s long-term creep performance is a substantial improvement on traditional cable protection while bending and axial stiffness is optimized without having to qualify alternative PU materials.


New Products Products Offshore Energy Offshore Wind Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

Exxon to Cut 14,000 Jobs as Pandemic Hits Oil Demand
Image by - Katherine - stock.adobe.com

ExxonMobil to Lay Off 1,900 Employees in U.S.


Trending Offshore News

Transocean Barents - Image by Tor Resser/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor, BP Make Two Oil Finds Offshore Canada
Energy
Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer, Shell / Copyright: Ed Robinson/Shell

CEO Says Shell's Oil Production Peaked in 2019
LNG

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Coronavirus, Consolidation Taking Toll On Energy Jobs

Coronavirus, Consolidation Taking Toll On Energy Jobs

Total Keeps Dividend But Cuts Investment Target

Total Keeps Dividend But Cuts Investment Target

Norwegian Businesses See Rise in Wind Industry Orders

Norwegian Businesses See Rise in Wind Industry Orders

Baksaas Appointed DNV GL’s Chair of the Board

Baksaas Appointed DNV GL’s Chair of the Board

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine