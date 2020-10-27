Oceaneering Names Head of Business Development for Renewables

Oceaneering, mostly known as a provider of subsea services to the international oil and gas industry, has appointed Ben Hooker as Director of Business Development – Renewables.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oceaneering described Hooker as a seasoned accounting and finance manager with a successful sales and business development background within the upstream Oil and Gas, Defense, Marine and Renewable energy sectors.

He most recently served as Head of Sales at James Fisher and Sons. Before that he served as a director of Grey’s of Ely Coaches, UK Sales Manager at CWind, and Managing Director at Ocean Hover Limited and TechnoTrak Engineers.

Earl Childress, Oceaneering’s Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, stated, “I am very pleased to announce Ben‘s appointment. Ben is a proven commercial sales and business development leader. Adding Ben’s previous experience with Renewables to our team not only re-affirms our commitment to the sector but allows us to expand our innovative technologies and services to this ever-growing market.”

“I am delighted to join Oceaneering as Director of Business Development,” Hooker said. “The Renewables sector is an important focus area for Oceaneering, and I am excited to play a part in growing this business.”