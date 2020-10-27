Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Three60 to Deliver Duty Holder Services for DNO's North Sea Assets

October 27, 2020

Schooner and Ketch .- Credit: DNO
Offshore oil and gas services company Three60 Energy has won a contract to deliver duty holder services for oil firm DNO's two assets in the UK Continental Shelf.

Three60 will, under what is the first Duty Holder contract for the company, provide operations and maintenance services as well as engineering, procurement, construction, and decommissioning support activities for DNO. 

The contract, for which Three60 says is a multi-million-pound one, will run for an initial three-year period and includes extension options.

In an email to Offshore Engineer, Three60 confirmed that the deal covered DNO's Schooner and Ketch fields.

The Schooner and Ketch fields, located in the UK Southern North Sea, ceased production in August 2018, with 20 platform wells and a single subsea well.

To remind, DNO had in mid-2019, awarded a two-year plugging and abandonment contract for the Schooner and Ketch decommissioning program to Well-Safe, with offshore operations, at the time, expected to begin in late 2019.

However, the pandemic and the downturn of the oil market then struck, leading DNO to suspend the balance of the Schooner and Ketch decommissioning program, and defer it to 2021/2022. During H1 2020 DNO North Sea abandoned three wells and suspended four on the Ketch field.  

In the first half of the year, Norway-based DNO reported average oil and gas production of 942 boepd in the UK sector.

