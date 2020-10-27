Triangle Energy Starts Work to Bring Two Offshore Wells Back Online

Australian oil and gas company Triangle Energy has started works to bring back online two wells at the Cliff head offshore field in the Perth Basin, Australia.

The two wells, CH-6 and CH-7, were shut in June. CH-6 was shut due to a pump failure, while the CH-7 was shut as a precautionary measure.

Triangle Energy said Monday that the Hydraulic Workover Unit (HWU) had arrived at the Cliff Head Alpha Platform (CHA) from Fremantle marking the start of the CH-6 and CH-7 workover campaign.

"Over the coming month the Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) system on both wells will be replaced, enabling the production from these wells to be restarted by year-end 2020," Triangle Energy said.

Triangle Energy expects the workovers will return approximately 400 barrels of oil per day to Cliff Head’s production, taking total production to approximately 1000 barrels of oil per day.

Triangle Managing Director, Rob Towner said: "Executing both workovers side by side is a significant opportunity for the Company. Not only will we maximize operational efficiency through a streamlined work program, we will bring forward production from both wells sooner than would have been the case if we'd executed both workovers separately.”

The Cliff Head field is located in the Perth Basin approximately 270 kilometers north of Perth and 12 kilometers off the coast of Dongara in Western Australia. The offshore field lies at a water depth of 15-20 meters.

Oil from the Cliff Head field is produced via electrical submersible pump production wells, with produced water reinjected into three injection wells at the offshore platform. The offshore platform is connected to the onshore Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant by twin 14km production and injection pipelines.

The crude oil is then trucked to BP at its Kwinana refinery south of Perth.