Oil and gas major BP has started gas production from its Qattameya gas field in the East Nile Delta offshore Egypt.

The field, discovered in 2017 and located in the North Damietta offshore concession, is ‎expected to produce up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day. Gas production from the field is directed to Egypt’s national grid.‎

The Qattameya has been developed ‎through a one-well subsea development and tie-back to Ha’py offshore platform.

Karim Alaa, BP's North Africa regional president, said: “By building on bp’s significant ‎existing assets and infrastructure offshore Egypt, we were able to develop Qattameya ‎efficiently and economically. Creating value through high quality, efficient oil and gas ‎developments is a key part of bp’s strategy. We see this as a great example of resilient ‎hydrocarbons development.

The offshore gas field is located approximately 45 km west ‎of the Ha’py platform, in 108 meters of water.

It is tied back to the Ha’py and Tuart field ‎development via a new 50km pipeline and is also connected to their existing subsea ‎utilities via a 50 kilometer umbilical.