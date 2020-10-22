Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Barcodes to Drive Down Pipeline Inspection Costs

October 22, 2020

Figure 1: Illustration of subsea pipeline inspection using barcode tags integrated into a pipeline and an ROV. Source: Screenshot from an iXblue, Vallourec, Forssea Robotic video
Three French companies are working on a pipeline inspection solution that combines ROVs and the use of visual markers - barcodes - directly integrated on subsea pipelines.

The solution, being developed by tubular solutions firm Vallourec, smart robotics and visual positioning start-up Forssea Robotic, and subsea positioning and inertial navigation firm iXblue, promises to drive down the costs of subsea pipeline inspections.

According to the companies involved, the solution would remove the need for surface vessels, traditionally used in pipeline inspection projects.
Usually, surface vessels with acoustic positioning are used to monitor the deployment of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) or Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). The subsea vehicles then collect the required information – such as a pipeline’s general aspect and route, anode consumption, free span, burial, and crossing areas – using observation sensors.

The project relies on barcodes placed on installed pipes, resulting in many passive positioning references logged with their own coordinates during the laying operation, which will remain accessible throughout the field’s life.

These markers would be used as navigation support for subsea drones equipped with Forssea cameras and iXblue’s inertial navigation systems that relay the pipelines’ locations to the operators, thus removing the need for acoustic positioning systems and costly mother vessels.
Per the project participants, the markers are resistant to marine growth and erosion. Thus they will remain visible to divers and subsea drones throughout the project’s lifespan,

“This technology had already proven itself on large structures in the field,” said Jean-Guillaume Besse, Vallourec R&D project leader. “Back in January of this year, we did a first sea trial on much smaller surfaces – down to pipes of 6” in diameter – in the South of France. The tests were a success, proving that these markers, combined with iXblue’s and Forssea’s expertise, can be used to provide accurate subsea positioning without the need for acoustic systems.”

