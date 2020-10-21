Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Cleanliness

Tip #3: Oil Cleanliness - Don't add regular filter changes to your maintenance schedule

Most filters have switches indicating when the element is full, and sometimes waiting for that may be too late. Changing filters on a regular service interval is a simple way to check the contamination level of a hydraulic system.

The human body's organs and blood could be compared to individual components and the fluid within hydraulic/lubrication system. If the blood is dirty, organs will start shutting down and we will physically show that we are sick. It's the same with dirty hydraulic/lubrication fluid; our components are not going to last very long, with the symptoms being intermittent faults and poor system reliability.