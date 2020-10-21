Former SNC-Lavalin CEO Joins McDermott Board

Offshore installation firm McDermott has appointed Neil Bruce, a former SNC-Lavalin CEO, to its Board of Directors.

Bruce started his career in the North Sea basin with Brown and Root, delivering offshore projects for 10 years, then moved to Atlantic Richfield where he delivered full lifecycle offshore gas development projects.

He subsequently spent over 20 years in public-company environments with Amec Plc as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin where he was President and Chief Executive Officer until 2019.

"Neil's leadership and decades of experience navigating our industry's dynamic operating environment strongly supplements our current board, which is comprised of leaders with diverse, unique strengths from within and beyond our industry," said President & Chief Executive Officer for McDermott, David Dickson. "He will be a valuable addition during this pivotal time for McDermott."

"I am pleased to be joining the board at this critical moment in the company's history," said Bruce. "I believe that McDermott is a differentiated onshore and offshore engineering and construction company with a talented workforce servicing top-tier clients globally. I look forward to working with David and the board to oversee the delivery of the new strategy for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Bruce served as Co-Chairman of the Partnership Against Corruption initiative within the World Economic Forum. He is also a visiting Professor at Aberdeen Robert Gordons University, was Chairman of the United Kingdom Trade and Investment Sector Oil and Gas Advisory Group and served as Chairman of the Offshore Contractor's Association.

He is a chartered Marine Architect and a member of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Newcastle University and an honorary Doctorate in Business from Robert Gordons University. He was awarded an Order of the British Empire award for services to engineering in 2012.