Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Former SNC-Lavalin CEO Joins McDermott Board

October 21, 2020

File Photo - Neil Bruce (Credit. SNC-Lavalin)
File Photo - Neil Bruce (Credit. SNC-Lavalin)

Offshore installation firm McDermott has appointed Neil Bruce, a former SNC-Lavalin CEO, to its Board of Directors.

Bruce started his career in the North Sea basin with Brown and Root, delivering offshore projects for 10 years, then moved to Atlantic Richfield where he delivered full lifecycle offshore gas development projects. 

He subsequently spent over 20 years in public-company environments with Amec Plc as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin where he was President and Chief Executive Officer until 2019.

"Neil's leadership and decades of experience navigating our industry's dynamic operating environment strongly supplements our current board, which is comprised of leaders with diverse, unique strengths from within and beyond our industry," said President & Chief Executive Officer for McDermott, David Dickson. "He will be a valuable addition during this pivotal time for McDermott."

"I am pleased to be joining the board at this critical moment in the company's history," said Bruce. "I believe that McDermott is a differentiated onshore and offshore engineering and construction company with a talented workforce servicing top-tier clients globally. I look forward to working with David and the board to oversee the delivery of the new strategy for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Bruce served as Co-Chairman of the Partnership Against Corruption initiative within the World Economic Forum. He is also a visiting Professor at Aberdeen Robert Gordons University, was Chairman of the United Kingdom Trade and Investment Sector Oil and Gas Advisory Group and served as Chairman of the Offshore Contractor's Association.

He is a chartered Marine Architect and a member of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Newcastle University and an honorary Doctorate in Business from Robert Gordons University. He was awarded an Order of the British Empire award for services to engineering in 2012.

Energy People Engineering Activity North America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

PDVSA Plans to Offload Oil from Tilting FSO Offshore...
Colour and distortion correction of BioCam images. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Cleanliness

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Cleanliness

Baker Hughes Takes Offshore Energy's Digital Path to "The Next Level"

Baker Hughes Takes Offshore Energy's Digital Path to "The Next Level"

Europa Oil & Gas Granted License Extension Offshore Morocco

Europa Oil & Gas Granted License Extension Offshore Morocco

ABS Grants Approval in Principle for DSME Floater

ABS Grants Approval in Principle for DSME Floater

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine