Production Starts from Talos' Bulleit Field in Gulf of Mexico

October 20, 2020

Credit: Talos Energy
Credit: Talos Energy

U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy has started producing oil from its Bulleit field, in the Green Canyon 21 block in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The news of the production startup from the field sitting in 365 meters water depth was shared on Monday by Talos' partner in the block, Otto Energy.

"The well produced first oil at approximately 0930 hrs US Central Time on October 15th, 2020 from the MP reservoir interval and delivered first sales to the pipeline that afternoon," Otto Energy said.

Production came online just weeks after Talos announced that completion and hook-up operations of the successful Bulleit subsea well were expected to be finalized with first oil to be achieved in October 2020" following numerous weather-related delays, including Hurricane Delta."

The Bulleit discovery has been developed via a 10-mile subsea tieback to the Talos Operated GC 18 Whistler platform where production is being processed and then delivered into regional oil and gas sales pipelines.

Talos holds a 50.0% working interest and is the operator, with EnVen and Otto Energy holding 33.3% and 16.7% working interests, respectively.

Talos plans to slowly increase the output in 1000 bopd increments until the well reaches a steady-state production rate. 

Energy Activity Oil Production Gulf of Mexico

