Maersk Supply Service Nets Mooring Line Replacement Work in Nigeria

Maersk Supply Service has said it has won a contract in Nigeria for one of its offshore vessels.

The Danish offshore vessel owner said the contract was for the support of a mooring line replacement project on a floating asset. It did not say who the client was.

Maersk Supply Service will deploy its anchor handling tug supply vessel Maersk Maker for the operation.

The scope of work includes recovery, inspection, repair and replacement of one mooring line and subsequent partial replacement of the remaining five mooring lines.

"This contract continues to demonstrate our track record and commitment to the region”, said Thomas Danielsen, Maersk Supply Service Senior Commercial Manager.

Maersk Supply Service said Thursday that the Maersk Maker was en route to Nigeria.

Per Marine Traffic, the Maersk Maker left Aberdeen last week, with its next stop being Las Palmas, where it is expected to arrive on Saturday.