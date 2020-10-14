Wood Wins $75M Mariner Field Deal with Equinor

Engineering services giant Wood has secured a contract to support Equinor's operations at the Mariner field in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Under the three-year deal, Wood will deliver operations, maintenance, modifications, and offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit. The agreement, valued at around $75 million, will run from January 2021 through to Q4 2023, with options to extend.

Craig Shanaghey, president of Wood’s operations services business in Europe and Africa, comments: "Mariner is still in its early years of production and, with Wood’s ambition to realize a digitally-enabled future, we see excellent potential to explore new opportunities that will promote a lifetime of sustainable and responsible operations at the field."

The Mariner field is Equinor’s first operated development in the UK North Sea. Production started in August 2019, and the field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Wood has described Mariner as "one of the most innovative offshore developments," supported by new digital solutions and the latest technologies, including automated drilling and digital twin solutions.

The contract follows Wood’s recent agreements with Equinor on the Kollsnes gas processing facility and Breidablikk tie-back development in Norway.

The work under the Mariner contract will be delivered by Wood’s Aberdeen-based onshore and offshore teams, with support from its global engineering community.