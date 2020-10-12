Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Gearing Up to Spud Ironbark-1 Well as Ocean Apex Rig Delivered

October 12, 2020

Ocean Apex - Image by Paul Ling/MarineTraffic.com
Ocean Apex - Image by Paul Ling/MarineTraffic.com

Oil major BP has taken over the Ocean Apex semi-submersible drilling rig in preparation for the spud of the Ironbark-1 well offshore W. Australia. Ironbark is estimated to contain 15tcf of prospective recoverable gas resource.

The offshore drilling rig, which has previously worked for Woodside, was handed over to BP on Friday, October 9, Cue Energy, Cue Energy, BP's partner in WA 359-P block containing the Ironbark prospect, said Monday.

"The rig is now being mobilized to the Ironbark-1 well location, with standard rig inspection and acceptance procedures being undertaken by BP. Mobilization activities are expected to take approximately 10 days," Cue Energy said.

BP is the operator of the offshore block, with partners being Cue Energy, Beach Energy, and NZOG.

The offshore block sits in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, approximately 50km from existing North West Shelf LNG infrastructure. The Ironbark-1 well is expected to drill to approximately 5500 meters and will be the first test of the Ironbark gas prospect.

The program comprises the drilling, evaluation, and plugging and abandonment of one exploration well. Per the plans previously submitted to the Australian regulators, the drilling activities are expected to take approximately 90-100 days (excluding weather and operational delays).

Upon the completion of the Ironbark drilling, the drilling rig is expected to return to Woodside.

Ironbark location - Credit: NOPSEMA

Drilling Activity Rigs Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk Complex - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in...
Stena Forth Drillship - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic

Stena Drilling Wins Drillship Work Offshore Israel


Trending Offshore News

Ayman Asfari - Credit: Petrofac

Petrofac CEO Asfari to Retire
People
Stena Forth Drillship - Image by Oleksandr Bochalovsky/MarineTraffic

Stena Drilling Wins Drillship Work Offshore Israel
Drilling

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

ABS Grants AiP for Damen's Fast Crew Supplier for U.S. Offshore Wind

ABS Grants AiP for Damen's Fast Crew Supplier for U.S. Offshore Wind

Golar Unit Names New Boss as Former CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe in Brazil

Golar Unit Names New Boss as Former CEO Steps Down Amid Bribery Probe in Brazil

Tensions Spike as Turkey Redeploys 'Oruc Reis' in Mediterranean Sea

Tensions Spike as Turkey Redeploys 'Oruc Reis' in Mediterranean Sea

FLASC, Subsea 7 Working on Non-battery Energy Storage Solutions

FLASC, Subsea 7 Working on Non-battery Energy Storage Solutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine