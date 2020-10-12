Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Awards Long-Term Mero Deal to DOF's Skandi Salvador Vessel

October 12, 2020

Skandi Salvador - Image by Sergey Reshetov/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Salvador - Image by Sergey Reshetov/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has won a contract with the Petrobras-led Libra consortium to provide a multi-purpose support vessel for work at the Mero offshore oil field in Brazil.

The Libra Consortium is led by Petrobras - with a 40% interest - in partnership with Shell Brasil (20%) ; Total (20%), CNODC (10%) and CNOOC Limited (10%).  

The contract for DOF is for three years, and DOF will deploy its Skandi Salvador vessel that will operate 2 x WROV for 24 hours providing inspection, maintenance, and subsea commissioning services in water depths of up to 2,500m, including shallow dive services with Oceânica.  

Since June 2020, DOF has been awarded contracts in Brazil worth USD 250 million, the company said, without providing the financial details on the Mero scope.

DOF's subsidiaries DOF Subsea Brazil will be responsible for the ROV operations while Norskan will be responsible for marine operations. Both companies are 100% owned subsidiaries of DOF ASA.

Mons S Aase, CEO of DOF Group said: "I am very pleased over being awarded this long-term contract with Petrobras. The award further strengthens DOF's position in the IMR market in Brazil."

