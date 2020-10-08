Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lukoil, KMG Pen Deal on Kazakh Caspian Sea Block

October 8, 2020

Credit: Lukoil
Credit: Lukoil

Russian oil company Lukoil has signed an agreement with the Kazakh oil firm KazMunayGas over the future obligations of the two companies on the Al-Farabi Project in the Kazakh Sector of the Caspian Sea.

Al-Farabi license block is located in the Kazakh Sector of the Caspian Sea, 100 - 130 kilometers away from the shore with the water depth of 150-500 meters. The license block covers over six thousand square kilometers. The water zone remains ice-free all year round.

According to Lukoil, the agreement signed between the two companies defines the rights and obligations of Lukoil and KMG as future license holders under the Al-Farabi project ( formerly I-P-2 license block). 

The agreement was signed by President of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) Alik Aidarbayev.

"This is a next step after the principles agreement, concluded in June of 2019. The parties intend to proceed with signing a contract on exploration and production of hydrocarbons, that will come into force as soon as KMG receives the license and the parties close the deal to establish a joint venture with 50.01% (KMG) and 49.99% (LUKOIL) shares," Lukoil said.

The two companies are already partners in other major projects such as - Karachaganak, Tengiz, Kumkol, and in the oil transportation project of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. 

Also, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KMG and LUKOIL signed an agreement to explore and produce hydrocarbons at Zhenis offshore block on April 1, 2019.

Energy Industry News Activity Regulations Kazakhstan

Related Offshore News

Hurricane Delta - Oct 8, Credit: NOAA

Oil Prices Rise as Hurricane Enters Gulf of Mexico
Martin Linge - Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Woldcam, Equinor

Norway: Offshore Projects See Delays, Rise in Costs on...


Trending Offshore News

Image by NickEyes/AdobeStock

Why We Should Leave Old Oil Rigs in the Sea – and Why We...
Energy
Shell's Appomattox deep-water platform, in the U.S. Gulf. Image: Allison Smith/Synthetic Pictures/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Gulf of Mexico: Storm-weary Offshore Oil Firms Prep for...
Deepwater

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

OPEC Says Oil Demand to Plateau in Late 2030s

OPEC Says Oil Demand to Plateau in Late 2030s

Danish Gov't Calls for Talks on Future of its Offshore Oil and Gas

Danish Gov't Calls for Talks on Future of its Offshore Oil and Gas

Danish Offshore Wind Installation Firm Set for Oslo IPO. Picks New Name

Danish Offshore Wind Installation Firm Set for Oslo IPO. Picks New Name

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in Norway Next Week

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in Norway Next Week

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine