ABS Launches "My DigitalFleet" for Marine and Offshore Operators

One of the world's largest maritime classification societies American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) on Tuesday launched a web-based digital platform that "delivers real-time data-driven insights to improve fleet efficiency, reduce costs and help manage risks," for marine and offshore operators.

The platform, called My DigitalFleet, is, according to ABS, a significant step forward for the digitalization of the maritime industry.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President, and CEO, said, "Digitalization is the key enabler for asset management, sustainability and regulatory compliance strategies. Yet data silos and disparate systems have, until now, prevented owners and operators from realizing the safety and operational potential of their data. The ABS My Digital Fleet web-based platform aggregates these data sources into one, a centralized online environment, and derives valuable insights by leveraging emerging technology such as artificial intelligence.

He said the solution was fast, scalable, and highly configurable to a user’s business and fleet needs.

"It represents the next phase of our commitment to delivering the safety, environmental and economic benefits of digitalization for the industry," the ABS CEO said.

"Timely access to relevant information to support the safe and efficient operation of assets is critical in the digital era and offers a competitive edge. Vessel data typically resides in disparate systems, including third-party sources, that are not integrated, thereby hampering gathering data and timely decision making," ABS said.

The company says that its My Digital Fleet solution addresses that challenge by fusing multiple data sources into a single visualized web application, unlocking real-time multi-factor risk-based analysis capabilities.

"Users have the ability to be provided with an unprecedented level of visibility at the equipment, asset, and fleet level. The flexible nature of the platform allows rapid systems integration and fast-tracking delivery of a comprehensive fleet overview for better risk management among other safety and operational benefits," ABS said.

"Real-time alerts, an easy to understand interface and the flexibility to use it anytime and anywhere means users can see an asset’s performance in terms of regulatory compliance, fuel efficiency, structural and mechanical integrity or any other system the user chooses to integrate through the ABS My Digital Fleet platform," ABS said.

“With the right tools and solutions implemented, insights are delivered in real time through the ABS My Digital Fleet, a configurable intelligence platform that can interface with client systems so users aren’t required to replace existing infrastructure. This makes ABS My Digital Fleet ideal for shipowners and asset operators to maximize their investments in digital and sensor technologies,” said Kash Mahmood, ABS Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions.



