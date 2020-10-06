J+S Subsea Names First Managing Director, Adds Industry Veteran to Board

Aberdeen-based subsea control system provider J+S Subsea, launched in September, has appointed Phil Reid as its first managing director. J+S Subsea also appointed Doug Sedge, a former Weatherford executive and an ex-Sparrows CEO to its board as a non-executive director.

Established in September following a management buyout from the technology group Cohort, J+S Subsea designs, engineers, and manufactures new and recertified equipment for the energy sectors and provides operational support where required.

The newly appointed managing director Phil Reid has worked in the oil and gas sector for more than 25 years.

He was part of the original J+S Subsea company 10 years ago, where he held the role of Senior Account Manager.

According to the company, over the last decade, he has delivered capital projects from concept to completion as Lead Subsea Controls and Umbilical Engineer for Spirit Energy, while also overseeing the running of the operator’s subsea assets. Earlier in his career, he worked for Kvaerner FSSL for 14 years in a variety of subsea engineering, and manufacturing roles, leading on complex global projects.

As for the new non-exec director Doug Sedge, has been involved in the oil and gas sector for 45 years. Most notably, he was region VP at Weatherford (Europe, West Africa and FSU) from 1999 to 2005; CEO at RGB Group from 2005 to 2008, and chief exec at Sparrows Group for five years until 2014. Sedge also holds three non-exec positions with SME energy firms.



Phil Reid said: “I’m very excited to re-join the team at J+S Subsea. We are living through exceptional times which have led to many challenges for the energy sector but equally, there are opportunities. As it progresses towards its net-zero carbon ambitions and looks for solutions, companies such as J+S Subsea - part of the circular economy - will be able to shine as this is exactly what it delivers."

“With my previous experience at the firm, I’m in a prime position to drive the business forward in this area. My immediate objectives involve continuing to support our existing clients in the oil and gas industry, and also look to grow the business in the renewables and marine sectors in the North Sea and international markets.”

J+S Subsea executive chairman Matt Blair, added: “We are very excited to welcome Phil back into the fold. He brings invaluable global subsea industry experience from both contractor and oil company perspectives and I am looking forward to working with him and supporting him in his role as managing director.

“I am also very pleased to announce that Doug Sedge has accepted a position as non-executive director on the board. Doug is a very well-known and respected figure in the oilfield business community. We have worked together many times over the years, and I know that he will provide impartial perspective and guidance to Phil, myself, and the team.”