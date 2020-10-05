Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Exxon to Lay Off 1600 Workers in Europe

October 5, 2020

ExxonMobil logo - Игорь Головнёв
ExxonMobil logo - Игорь Головнёв

U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil said on Monday it plans to reduce its European workforce by up to 1,600 across the company's affiliates by the end of 2021 as part of its global review.

Exxon said country-specific cuts will depend on the oil major's local business footprint and market conditions, after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for its products and crude prices tanked.

Oil majors are axing jobs, lowering spending and curbing dividends in order to save cash amid a dismal outlook over energy prices which are expected to remain lackluster for years.

Last month, Exxon announced voluntary layoffs in Australia and said that job cuts will continue globally into 2021.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

