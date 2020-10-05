Neptune Energy Appoints Director of New Energy Business

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has created a business branch named New Energy and has appointed Pierre Girard as a director who will lead it.

Neptune announced in August the formation of a New Energy team to scale partnerships and investments in low carbon technologies, particularly hydrogen, CCS, and electrification.

Girard is currently Director of Commercial and Joint Ventures, UK, and previously held the role of Interim Managing Director of Neptune’s UK business.

According to Neptune Energy, he has more than 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having held senior roles at Elf, Chevron, and Engie in France, Angola, Egypt, and the UK, and has a background in Petroleum Engineering and Reservoir Engineering.

David Hemmings, VP, Business Development and Commercial, said: “Neptune is well-positioned to play a role in the energy transition. Our differentiated, long-life, low cost and lower carbon intensity portfolio enables us to generate value, even in a lower price environment.

"Our creation of a New Energy team and increased focus on ESG will enable us to increase the role we play in the energy transition, by scaling-up partnerships and investment in hydrogen, CCS and offshore electrification to further reduce carbon emissions.

“Pierre brings to the new role a wealth of commercial and strategic experience and will develop our portfolio strategy to efficiently extend the life of valuable infrastructure, while scaling-up low carbon development opportunities.”





