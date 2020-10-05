Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Offshore Wind, Partners Install LiDARs Offshore S. Korea

October 5, 2020

File Photo: Aker Solutions
File Photo: Aker Solutions

Aker Offshore Wind, an offshore wind energy spin-off of Aker Solutions, has installed Light Detection and Ranging buoys (LiDARs) offshore Ulsan, South Korea. 

The company said the operation was a major milestone for the company’s KFWind consortium, which is working to develop an offshore floating wind park of 500 MW in the first stage.

The LiDARs perform wind measurements and will stay in place for at least one year to collect data from the area, the company said.

Following the completion of the wind measurement data collection, KFWind aims to submit an application for an electricity business license in the second half of 2021.

"This is a great accomplishment for us at Aker Offshore Wind and everyone working on the KFWind project,” says Astrid Skarheim Onsum, chief executive officer of Aker Offshore Wind. "We are excited about reaching another major milestone and look forward to further develop good working relationships with all Ulsan stakeholders."

Aker Offshore Wind owns a 30.6 percent stake in KFWind. The other partners are Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDPR and Engie, and Wind Power Korea Co., Ltd. (WPK).

KFWind in January 2019 signed an MoU with Ulsan City which secures KFWind three potential floating sites for development in the Ulsan region, with a potential combined gross capacity up to 1.5GW. 

The first phase of the project includes the development of a 500MW floating offshore wind farm. The project is targeting a financial investment decision (FID) in 2024 and starting up commercial operation in 2026.

Technology Offshore Wind Activity Asia South Korea

Related Offshore News

Credit: OHT

OHT Orders Its First Wind Turbine Generator Installation...
Credit: Orsted

Charter Signed for First-ever U.S.-flagged Jones Act...


Trending Offshore News

Leviathan platform in Israel - Credit: Noble Energy

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy
Energy
Credit:Weir

Caterpillar to Buy Weir's Oil and Gas Business for $405M
Equipment

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Exxon to Lay Off 1600 Workers in Europe

Exxon to Lay Off 1600 Workers in Europe

Equinor to Hire Deepsea Aberdeen Rig for Breidablikk Drilling

Equinor to Hire Deepsea Aberdeen Rig for Breidablikk Drilling

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy

Lundin Boosts Barents Sea Presence with $125M Worth of Acquisitions

Lundin Boosts Barents Sea Presence with $125M Worth of Acquisitions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine