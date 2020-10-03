Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Acoustic Data launches high-expansion Retainer with Integrated Acoustic Telemetry

October 3, 2020

Image: Acoustic Data
Image: Acoustic Data

Acoustic Data has developed a new slickline deployed high expansion retainer for cement and metal alloy plug and abandonment (P&A) applications. In the case of new-generation metal alloy plugs, the HEX-Retainer can be integrated with the company’s SonicGauge Plug Verification System (PVS) for real-time long-term barrier integrity monitoring purposes.

The SonicGauge PVS uses wireless communication in the form of acoustic telemetry to transmit downhole pressure measured below the barrier to surface, or alternatively, in deep-set applications, to a SonicReceiver unit that can be permanently installed above the plug or deployed via slickline, as required. The integrated HEX-Retainer solution has been designed to be run-in-hole via a single slickline run and is compatible with a broad range of tubing and casing diameters.

The announcement follows the company’s launch of its new remote deployment model for its SonicGauge System to overcome travel restrictions relating to COVID-19. The solution enables operators to self-install a real-time wireless downhole monitoring system without requiring specialist engineers onsite.

