SLPE to Design Foundations for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

UK-based engineering company Sea and Land Project Engineering (SLPE) has won the bid for the provision of a wind turbine foundation concept design for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland, UK.

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm project is being developed by Red Rock Power Limited subsidiary, Inch Cape Offshore Limited, some 15 km off the Angus Coast. It will connect to the National Grid at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

"Located 15 km of the Angus coast, the Inch Cape site has varying seabed depths and ground conditions, making it one of the most complex sites in Europe, requiring state-of-art structural, hydrodynamic and geotechnical engineering practice at every single turbine location," SLPE said.

SLPE said its team of offshore engineering specialists would lead the way to deliver a design for highly optimized structures by using 3D FEA "PISA-type" design methods at every turbine location in combination with high fidelity in-house engineering software.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the exceptional Inch Cape team and to the coming months of engineering excellence," SLPE said.

The Scottish authorities had on June 17, 2019, granted Inch Cape Offshore Limited a consent for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm of a capacity of around 700MW.

Inchcape then in January 2020, submitted an application to the Scottish Ministers for a variation to the existing consent seeking to increase the generating capacity from around 700MW to up to 1000MW without changing any of the physical parameters of the turbines.

Credit: Red Rock