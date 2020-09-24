Dolphin Drilling Adds Ex-Nordea Director as New Board Member

Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling has appointed Ronny Bjørnådal (48) as a Non-Executive Director of its Board of Directors.

Bjørnådal was previously Managing Director and Head of Global Maritime Loans in Nordea, the largest financial institution in the Nordics, and a leading bank within the shipping, offshore, and oil services industries. He left Nordea earlier this year after 24 years with the company.

Dolphin Drilling said: "Ronny Bjørnådal is a veteran within the international finance community, where he has been the lead banker for many of the largest customers globally within the shipping, offshore and oil services industries helping clients to reach their strategic and financial goals in a lead capacity role. He brings with him significant experience with respect to large and complex financings, the international capital market, and valuable experience within the international business community."

Bjørnådal said: "I am excited to join the strong Board of Directors of Dolphin Drilling and look forward to working closely with the Board, the Management and the Owners to continue to build the leading environmental drilling contractor for the offshore oil and gas industry. I am convinced that the company is uniquely positioned to continue to improve performance, reduce carbon footprint, and become the most efficient and preferred partner for its clients.”

Dolphin Drilling's Chairman of the Board Jorgen Peter Rasmussen said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Bjørnådal to our Board of Directors. His unique skills inside the international finance community, his creativity and his experience will be very valuable for the company as we are rebuilding the greatest drilling contractor with more than 50 years of experience. We are honored that he agreed to join us.”

Dolphin Drilling is a drilling contractor that owns three semi-submersible drilling rigs Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin, and Bideford Dolphin. The company has mostly provided drilling services in Norway and the UK, however, it has earlier this month secured a contract Blackford Dolphin with Pemex in Mexico. Read more here.

