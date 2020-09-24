Archer Nets $100M Drilling Services Extension with Apache in North Sea

Oilfield services company Archer has won a four-year contract extension to provide platform drilling and maintenance services for Apache in the UK North Sea.

The contract covers services aboard the Beryl Alpha and Bravo, Forties Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta platforms in the UK North Sea.

Archer said Thursday that the extension would begin on January 1, 2021 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Based on current and expected future activity, including additional services through Archer's Engineering, Rentals and Oiltools divisions, the extension has an estimated value of up to $100 million.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer said the extension strengthened the company's our long-term business relationship with Apache, which dates back to 2004.



