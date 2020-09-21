Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Film-Ocean Expands ROV Fleet

September 21, 2020

Photo – Film-Ocean's Quasar 150HP Workclass ROV in operation off the coast of Greece supporting an electrical interconnection cable installation project
Photo – Film-Ocean's Quasar 150HP Workclass ROV in operation off the coast of Greece supporting an electrical interconnection cable installation project

Film-Ocean, a UK-based ROV services provider has expanded its fleet by adding another Quasar 150HP Workclass ROV system.  

"This significant investment is part of Film-Ocean's fleet expansion strategy, which has seen four ROV systems added to the fleet over the past 12 months," Film-Ocean said.

Working at depths of up to 3000m Film-Ocean's Quasar 150HP Workclass ROV, a medium-sized high-power ROV, can be used for surveying, IRM, drill support, and construction tasks.

Scott Jenney, Film-Ocean CEO reported: "The additional Quasar ROV system is the latest in a series of planned developments within the business and an excellent addition to the fleet. We continue to see a high level of enquiries for this type of ROV system and this investment allows us to provide the additional capacity that our customers require.”  

Vehicle News Subsea Europe ROV

Related Offshore News

Credit: Gassnova

Norway to Launch $2,7B Carbon Capture and Storage Project...
Credit: Equinor

GE's Giant 13MW Offshore Wind Turbines to Debut at Dogger...

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

UK: OGA Appoints Central North Sea Manager

UK: OGA Appoints Central North Sea Manager

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

East Mediterranean: Six Countries Form Gas Forum in Egypt

East Mediterranean: Six Countries Form Gas Forum in Egypt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine